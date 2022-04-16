Braves reportedly have target date for Ronald Acuña return

The Atlanta Braves hope they are less than a month away from the return of one of their best players.

The Braves are loosely targeting a May 6 return for outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports. A rehab assignment is even closer, and all signs are that Acuña is on track in his recovery from his ACL tear.

Acuña was injured last July 10, and he has not played since then. The Braves won the World Series without him, but will be much stronger once they get his bat in the lineup. He also remains a quality defender, though the team has yet to decide which outfield position they will start him in.

Acuña recently made some headlines with comments he made about former teammate Freddie Freeman. He’ll welcome the chance to gain attention for his on-field play instead.