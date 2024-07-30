 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 29, 2024

Braves swing trade for former World Series MVP

July 29, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
An Atlanta Braves hat on top of a glove

Jul 26, 2014; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Atlanta Braves second baseman Tommy La Stella (not pictured) hat and glove in the dugout against the San Diego Padres in the third inning at Turner Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves may be trying to rekindle some of the magic from their 2021 World Series run.

On Monday, the Braves struck a deal with the San Francisco Giants to acquire outfielder Jorge Soler. ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported the news, later adding that relief pitcher Luke Jackson was also headed to Atlanta in the deal.

Most Braves fans are likely very familiar with both Soler and Jackson.

Soler was the World Series MVP when Atlanta broke through in 2021. The beefy slugger won the award by going 6-for-20 with 3 home runs and 6 RBIs across 6 World Series contests against the Houston Astros. Soler famously hit a massive 1st-inning home run in the decisive Game 6 that had then-Astros manager Dusty Baker extremely ticked off.

Soler has hit .240 with 12 home runs and an OPS of .749 through his first 93 games with the Giants this season.

Jackson served as a reliable bullpen arm for the Braves from 2017 to 2021. The right-hander had his best year in 2021 when he had a sub-2.00 ERA in 71 relief appearances.

The Braves are in a tight race for one of the three NL Wild Card slots. Adding a couple of proven veterans could go a long way in helping them secure a postseason berth.

Article Tags

Atlanta BravesJorge SolerLuke Jackson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus