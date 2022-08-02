Braves trade for major bullpen arm

The Atlanta Braves are ready to defend their title like Scottie Pippen.

Robert Murray of FanSided reported Tuesday that the Braves have acquired closer Raisel Iglesias from the Los Angeles Angels. They will be sending back two pitchers in 38-year-old Jesse Chavez and 26-year-old Tucker Davidson.

Iglesias, 32, is owed $10 million this season and a combined $48 million over the next three seasons, all of which Atlanta is absorbing. He currently holds a 4.04 ERA with 16 saves in 19 total opportunities. Iglesias has also been throwing heat in more ways than one this year.

One of the game’s best closers in the last several seasons, Iglesias might not get that same chance with the Braves since the fairly reliable Kenley Jansen has been manning the ninth inning. But Atlanta also just traded ex-All-Star reliever Will Smith to Houston, meaning that Iglesias could create a pretty homicidal 1-2 punch with Jansen in the back end of the bullpen. At the very least however, Braves star Ronald Acuña has a new reliever to impersonate.