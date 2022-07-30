Video: Ronald Acuña Jr does amazing Kenley Jansen impression

Does Ronald Acuña Jr. have too much time on his hands? You be the judge.

A hardcore Braves fan named Hanjong Yoo attended Friday night’s 5-2 win by Atlanta over the Diamondbacks. He happened to capture a funny moment on video of Acuña doing a great Kenley Jansen impression.

Take a look at Acuña doing his best Kenley (via @Atlstagram on Instagram):

That was pretty tremendous.

Here is what Jansen’s pitching motion looks like for those unfamiliar:

Jansen has some quirks in his motion, which is what makes him fun and easy to mimic. Acuña certainly nailed it.

Jansen is in his first season with the Braves after spending the previous 12 seasons with the Dodgers. He’s 4-0 with 24 saves and one very easily imitated motion.