Braves’ Travis d’Arnaud collapses after being hit by pitch

Travis d’Arnaud went down instantly after being hit by a pitch during Tuesday night’s Braves-Nationals game.

The Braves got out to a 13-3 lead against the Nats. Washington decided to let a position player finish out the game on the mound rather than use another reliever, so they went with Dee Strange-Gordon.

Strange-Gordon allowed a home run and a pair of walks, but he also got two outs. That’s when d’Arnaud came to the plate with two runners on.

Strange-Gordon, who was throwing balls at about half-speed, had a pitch get away from him and hit d’Arnaud.

The Braves catcher had an incredible reaction as he collapsed to the ground in obvious sarcasm.

That was great and it even had the Nats chuckling.

D’Arnaud later was thrown out at the plate to end the inning, but not before he drew some laughs.

The Braves even had some more fun with the matter after winning 16-4.

D’Arnaud went 3-for-5 with 3 runs scored in the game and could feel comfortable joking around. He’s batting .353 to start the season.