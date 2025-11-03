Braves have hired a new manager

The Atlanta Braves are opting for an internal choice for their new manager.

The Braves announced Monday that Walt Weiss is being hired as their new manager. Weiss previously managed the Colorado Rockies from 2013 to 2016.

#Braves Name Walt Weiss as Major League Manager: pic.twitter.com/SOXe5xjst9 — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 3, 2025

This is essentially a promotion for Weiss, who had served as Brian Snitker’s bench coach since 2018. Snitker stepped down as manager at the end of the season.

This could be viewed as a safe choice for the Braves, albeit one that is very familiar with the organization. Weiss played for the Braves at the end of his career in addition to his extensive coaching experience. He went 283-365 in four seasons managing the Rockies before stepping down, supposedly by choice.

There had been strong rumors that the Braves were targeting a Los Angeles Dodgers coach for their managerial vacancy. Either they were turned down or ultimately decided to go with a more experienced choice, and one that has more familiarity with the organization.

The Braves are coming off a disappointing 76-86 season that was largely derailed by injuries, particularly to their pitching staff. The team could rebound quickly with improved health in 2026, so Weiss is getting a pretty solid job.