Brett Anderson returns to Brewers on 1-year deal

The Milwaukee Brewers are bringing back Brett Anderson.

The Brewers reached agreement with Anderson on a 1-year deal worth $2.5 million. Anderson could also make an additional $1 million in incentives.

The 33-year-old southpaw pitcher has been in the bigs since 2009 and spent the first five seasons of his career with the A’s, as well as 2018 and 2019. He pitched for the Brewers last season and went 4-4 with a 4.21 ERA in 10 starts (47 innings pitched).

The Brewers’ pitching staff is led by Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes. Anderson would add some depth to the middle/bottom part of the rotation, joining Freddy Peralta, Adrian Houser and Josh Lindblom.

Milwaukee’s offense is led by Christian Yelich and Keston Hiura. Hiura is moving to first base following the signing of Kolten Wong.