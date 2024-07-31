Former World Series hero attempting MLB comeback as a pitcher

A former World Series hero is making an MLB comeback attempt in a brand new role.

Brett Phillips, who authored a memorable World Series moment in 2020, has signed a minor league deal with the New York Yankees, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Phillips, a former utility outfielder, is attempting to catch on as a pitcher.

After making his pitching debut last night in NBC tournament, former #Rays OF Brett Phillips agreed to a minor-league contract today with #Yankees and will start working out at Tampa minor-league complex. Back story here:https://t.co/PSUOeMff25 — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 30, 2024

Phillips played at the MLB level as recently as 2023, but he is a career .187 hitter and has struggled to hold down an MLB-level job in recent years. That helped inform his switch to pitching, though it is safe to say he has always been pretty enthusiastic about that role.

Phillips’ comeback is no joke, however. He recently debuted at the NBC World Series, a showcase for collegiate and semi-pro players, and was hitting 97 MPH on the radar gun. The command looked like it needed some work, but he mixed in a workable breaking ball as well.

Highlights of Brett Phillips K'ing the Side.

Up to 97 mph with a Wicked Breaking Ball. The Announcers didn't even know if it was THE Brett Phillips. 🔊 "He looks a lot like the Brett Phillips who played in the Major Leagues…I honestly still don't know if it is." 😃 pic.twitter.com/YKt9lEfEca — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 30, 2024

The most memorable moment of Phillips’ career came when he delivered the walk-off hit in Game 4 of the 2020 World Series for the Tampa Bay Rays. If the 30-year-old can actually make a successful comeback as a pitcher, he might yet top that.