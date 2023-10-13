Brewers get bad injury news on star pitcher

The Milwaukee Brewers suffered a disappointing exit in the NL Wild Card playoffs last week, and already got some bad news for the 2024 season.

The Brewers announced Friday that pitcher Brandon Woodruff, who was unavailable for the team’s playoff games, will potentially miss all of next season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

News from the Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff underwent surgery today to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder. He is expected to miss most, if not all, of next season, according to the club. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 13, 2023

The Brewers’ strength in recent years has been the three-headed monster atop their rotation consisting of Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta, and Woodruff. Injuries limited Woodruff to 11 starts in 2023, but he was outstanding in them, posting a 2.28 ERA. The shoulder injury flared up late in the season, and he was not expected to pitch in the playoffs even if the Brewers had moved on.

Burnes and Peralta will anchor Milwaukee’s rotation again next year, which should ensure the team remains in contention. Losing Woodruff, however, is a big blow.