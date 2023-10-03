 Skip to main content
Key Brewers pitcher could miss entire postseason with injury?

October 2, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Apr 21, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers helmet sits on a stool prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Brewers are getting a kidney shot before their opening playoff series has even begun.

Addressing reporters on Monday, Brewers manager Craig Counsell revealed veteran righty Brandon Woodruff has an injury in his throwing shoulder and will miss their entire NL Wild Card Series against Arizona. Counsell added that Woodruff’s status is “up in the air” for the remainder of the playoffs from there, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

Woodruff himself also spoke with reporters and was visibly emotional.

The two-time All-Star Woodruff is a very versatile arm for Milwaukee. He was 5-1 with a sparkling 2.28 ERA in 11 regular-season starts this season. Woodruff also has the ability to pitch in middle relief, having done so in previous postseason runs.

A silver lining for the Brewers is that they have several other impact righties, such as former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, ex-All-Star Freddy Peralta, and Adrian Houser. Who knows, maybe even this newly-minted pitcher can help Milwaukee get an out or two down the stretch.

Brandon WoodruffMilwaukee Brewers
