Brewers’ shaky deal with ex-Yankees star gets resolution

Former New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez appears to be headed to the Milwaukee Brewers after all.

Sanchez had agreed to a 1-year, $7 million deal with the Brewers earlier this month. However, the agreement faced uncertainty after the Brewers expressed concern over Sanchez’s physical with the team.

Sanchez, while playing for the San Diego Padres last season, suffered a season-ending injury on Sept. 6 when his right wrist got hit by a 98 mph fastball.

But after almost two weeks since the initial deal surfaced, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday that Sanchez and the Brewers are “close to finalizing the deal.”

The revised agreement will reportedly include a lower guaranteed figure with health-related incentives that could allow Sanchez to earn the original $7 million.

Sanchez played three games with the New York Mets last season before getting cut by the team. The Padres claimed the 31-year-old off waivers.

In San Diego, Sanchez enjoyed his best stretch of baseball in years. He hit just .218 but sported a .500 slugging percentage with 19 home runs and 46 RBIs in 72 games.

Sanchez had his most productive seasons during his nascent years with the Yankees. The 2-time All-Star was second in 2016 AL Rookie of the Year voting after hitting .299 with 20 home runs in just 53 games. Sanchez followed that up by hitting .278 with 33 home runs and an OPS of .876 during his 2017 campaign, earning himself a Silver Slugger award as well as a vote in the MVP race.

Sanchez has always been able to hit for power. But his batting average hasn’t risen above .232 since his standout sophomore year with the Yankees.

Sanchez’s 1-year deal offers the Brewers a short-term option at the backup catcher spot.