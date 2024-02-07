 Skip to main content
Ex-Yankees All-Star signs with NL team

February 7, 2024
by Larry Brown
Gary Sanchez in gear

Feb 12, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) works out as pitchers and catchers report for spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Former New York Yankees All-Star catcher Gary Sanchez has a new team.

Sanchez has agreed to a 1-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. The deal is for $7 million and includes an option for 2025, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Sanchez played 72 games with the San Diego Padres last season. Though he batted .218, he showed he still has plenty of pop and smacked 19 home runs. He had a .500 slugging percentage and .792 OPS. The 31-year-old primarily played catcher for the Padres.

Sanchez was an All-Star for the Yankees in 2017 and 2019. His career batting average is .225, but the upside is he can hit the long ball.

Sanchez will likely serve as a backup to catcher William Contreras and as a potential DH option.

