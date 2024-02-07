Ex-Yankees All-Star signs with NL team

Former New York Yankees All-Star catcher Gary Sanchez has a new team.

Sanchez has agreed to a 1-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers. The deal is for $7 million and includes an option for 2025, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Gary Sanchez with Brewers: $7M. 1 year plus option. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 7, 2024

Sanchez played 72 games with the San Diego Padres last season. Though he batted .218, he showed he still has plenty of pop and smacked 19 home runs. He had a .500 slugging percentage and .792 OPS. The 31-year-old primarily played catcher for the Padres.

Sanchez was an All-Star for the Yankees in 2017 and 2019. His career batting average is .225, but the upside is he can hit the long ball.

Sanchez will likely serve as a backup to catcher William Contreras and as a potential DH option.