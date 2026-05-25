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Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski set all kinds of records on Memorial Day

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Jacob Misiorowski ready to pitch
Jun 20, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski is firmly in the National League Cy Young race, and his latest start proved it even more.

On Memorial Day, Misiorowski went seven innings, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out 12 batters to take the MLB lead in that category.

In the process, Misiorowski set all kinds of records in the Brewers’ 5-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisc.

The Misiorowski threw 57 pitches at 100+ MPH, passing the mark of 47 previously held by Cincinnati Reds hurler Hunter Greene.

The Brewers’ star also set the record for most 101.0+ mph pitches in a game.

And, here are a couple of other marks Misiorowski set in the victory.

It marked the third time in the last four games that Jacob Misiorowski has struck out 10 or more batters.

Now, he has a 5-2 record with a 1.83 ERA and the MLB lead in strikeouts.

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