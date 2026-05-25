Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski set all kinds of records on Memorial Day

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski is firmly in the National League Cy Young race, and his latest start proved it even more.

On Memorial Day, Misiorowski went seven innings, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out 12 batters to take the MLB lead in that category.

In the process, Misiorowski set all kinds of records in the Brewers’ 5-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisc.

The Misiorowski threw 57 pitches at 100+ MPH, passing the mark of 47 previously held by Cincinnati Reds hurler Hunter Greene .

JACOB MISIOROWSKI BREAKS MLB FLAME-THROWING RECORD 🔥



The Brewers pitcher threw 57 pitches at 100+ MPH vs. the Cardinals on Monday, passing Hunter Greene’s 47 in 2022 🤯 pic.twitter.com/gULDTlWiPc — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 25, 2026

The Brewers’ star also set the record for most 101.0+ mph pitches in a game.

most 101.0+ mph pitches in a game, pitch-tracking era (2008):



Jacob Misiorowski: 40, 5/25/26 thru 7 IP

Hunter Greene: 33, 9/17/22

Jacob Misiorowski: 29, 5/8/26

Jordan Hicks: 26, 5/19/19

Jacob Misiorowski: 24, 5/13/26

Ben Joyce: 24, 6/3/23

Jacob Misiorowski: 23, 5/1/26 https://t.co/705CgWkGdw — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 25, 2026

And, here are a couple of other marks Misiorowski set in the victory.

Most 100.0+ mph strikeouts in a game under pitch tracking (2008):



5/25/26 Jacob Misiorowski: 9 thru 7 IP

9/17/22 Hunter Greene: 9

4/25/26 Jacob Misiorowski: 8

10/3/22 Hunter Greene: 7 https://t.co/W5XEuRZZuo — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 25, 2026

Jacob Misiorowski has now had 6 consecutive starts with 8+ strikeouts and without allowing an extra-base hit.



No one else in MLB history has done that more than 4 games in a row.



It's completely ridiculous. — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) May 25, 2026

It marked the third time in the last four games that Jacob Misiorowski has struck out 10 or more batters.

Now, he has a 5-2 record with a 1.83 ERA and the MLB lead in strikeouts.