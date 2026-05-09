Jacob Misiorowski shatters Statcast records in dominant win vs. Yankees

Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski delivered one of the most electrifying pitching performances in recent memory, shattering Statcast velocity records in a 6-0 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night.

The 24-year-old phenom topped out at 103.6 MPH, becoming the first starting pitcher in the Statcast era (since 2008) to reach that velocity, surpassing the previous starter record of 103.2 MPH set by Jordan Hicks in 2022.

In total, Misiorowski threw 10 pitches of 103 MPH or harder—seven in the first inning alone.

All 10 pitches in the opening frame exceeded 102.4 MPH, setting an overwhelming tone. Misiorowski struck out 11 batters while allowing just two hits and two walks over six scoreless innings.

He recorded 41 pitches of 100 MPH or higher, pushing his season total to 193 through eight starts. His average fastball velocity reached 101.1 MPH on 57 four-seamers, a mark unmatched in the tracking era for starters throwing at least 40 pitches.

“It’s just adrenaline,” Misiorowski said, via ESPN. “That’s all it is. You start getting hyped up and you want to perform for your teammates behind you because they’re doing the same for me. That’s the whole goal.”

The Brewers supported their ace with timely hitting, including a four-run second inning.

Misiorowski’s command and sustained heat deep into the outing, including 103 MPH pitches in the fifth inning, underscored his emergence as a frontline starter.

“It’s hard to believe that you’re going to see something you possibly haven’t, with how much baseball we play,” Brewers reliever Shane Drohan said. “But when he’s on the mound, it’s possible.”

The performance highlighted Milwaukee’s growing contention in the NL Central, thanks in large part to their young ace.