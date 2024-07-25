Brewers sign son of team legend

The Milwaukee Brewers are adding the son of a team legend to their organization.

The Brewers agreed to a contract with undrafted infielder Jadyn Fielder, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The 19-year-old Fielder is the son of former Brewers All-Star Prince Fielder.

The son of Prince Fielder is joining the Brewers’ organization, a source tells @TheAthletic. The team has signed Jadyn Fielder, who went undrafted out of TNXL Academy in Altamonte Springs, FL. Fielder, 19, plays second and third base. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 25, 2024

Fielder went undrafted out of TNXL Academy in Altamonte Springs, Florida. He had previously committed to play collegiately at North Florida, but the lure of playing for his father’s original team appears to have been too much for him to pass up.

Prince Fielder had a 12-year MLB career and remains most associated with his time in Milwaukee, where he hit 230 home runs over seven seasons. Fielder also spent time in Detroit and Texas, where Jadyn was a regular ballpark presence with his father.