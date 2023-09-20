Brewers pitcher suspended for 162 games after positive PED test

A pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers will be suspended for a full season’s worth of games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

MLB announced Wednesday that Brewers reliever JC Mejia has been suspended for 162 games without pay due to a positive test for Stanozolol. An anabolic steroid, Stanozolol is on the league’s list of banned substances.

Mejia, 27, made nine appearances in relief for the Brewers this season, going 1-0 with a 5.56 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 11.1 total innings pitched. But he is currently on the 60-day injured list with shoulder inflammation and hadn’t pitched at all since mid-August.

For Mejia, this is his second career suspension for Stanozolol. He was previously banned for 80 games by Major League Baseball after testing positive for the substance in May 2022. Under MLB rules, Mejia would be facing a lifetime ban if he were to test positive for a third time.

In an interesting coincidence, Mejia is not related to former New York Mets closer Jenrry Mejia, who was also suspended multiple times by MLB after testing positive for Stanozolol.