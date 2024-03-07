Former Brewers starter signs with division rival

One ex-Milwaukee Brewers pitcher is moving elsewhere in the division.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Thursday that veteran left-hander Eric Lauer is signing with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Lauer is joining the Pirates on minor-league deal.

The 28-year-old Lauer had pitched the last four seasons for the Brewers. While he had an 11-win, 157-strikeout season in 2022, Lauer followed that up with an accursed 2023 campaign, going 4-6 with a 6.56 ERA over ten appearances. Lauer’s performance was also impacted by a right shoulder injury that caused him to miss extended time in the middle of the year.

At this point though, Lauer can serve as a low-risk option for a righty-heavy Pirates rotation that has also made some other notable free-agent additions. Meanwhile for the Brewers, this continues on a big exodus from last year’s staff as Lauer, Corbin Burnes, Adrian Houser, and Julio Teheran are all no longer around.