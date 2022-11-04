Brian Cashman makes interesting reveal about his contract status with Yankees

Brian Cashman met with the media on Friday and addressed many questions about the New York Yankees, including whether the team wants him back.

Cashman made an interesting reveal, sharing that his contract expired on October 31st. Despite the expiration of his deal, he’s optimistic about continuing his work with the team.

“He said we’ll obviously talk and expressed interest in having me back. Of course, I’d like to stay,” Cashman said.

Cashman, 55, has been the general manager of the Yankees since 1998. The team has won four World Series under him, the last coming in 2009. There has been dissatisfaction though among the team’s fans over the team’s inability to get back to the World Series.

The Yankees have made the playoffs the last six seasons, but they were eliminated by the Astros in the ALCS three times. The rival Boston Red Sox have eliminated them twice, while the Rays knocked them off in 2020.