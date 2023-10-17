Bryce Harper’s gesture after home run in NLCS Game 1 explained

Bryce Harper wasted no time getting on the board in the NLCS on Monday. He also did an interesting gesture as he crossed home plate.

Harper went deep two batters after his Philadelphia Phillies teammate Kyle Schwarber homered in the bottom of the first inning of Game 1 of the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks. As he crossed home plate, Harper held up his fingers to his mouth. The Phillies slugger put up three fingers on his left hand and one on his right and then blew.

On his 31st birthday, Bryce Harper CRUSHES an #NLCS home run. pic.twitter.com/HdEHH1qvJL — MLB (@MLB) October 17, 2023

Monday happened to mark Harper’s 31st birthday. So the Phillies first baseman pretended to blow out the candles on his hands.

Bryce Harper blew out the candles https://t.co/i0TFyyQWOY pic.twitter.com/HSfY8GwyuZ — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) October 17, 2023

That was Harper’s fourth home run of the postseason. He hit three home runs in the Phillies’ win over the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. Schwarber’s home run was his first of this postseason. In the following inning, Nick Castellanos put the Phillies up 3-0 with his fifth home run this postseason.