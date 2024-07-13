 Skip to main content
Bryce Harper accomplished impressive feat with his latest home run

July 13, 2024
by Grey Papke
Bryce Harper holding a helmet

Oct 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a RBI double in the first inning during game four of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper’s home run against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday wound up being quite noteworthy.

Harper hit an opposite-field solo home run in the seventh inning of Saturday’s game. In doing so, he accomplished the feat of homering against all 30 MLB teams.

Perhaps surprisingly, the A’s were the only team Harper had never gone deep against. He has never hit a regular season home run against the Houston Astros, but did homer against them in the 2022 World Series.

Having spent his entire career in the NL East, Harper simply has not played the A’s much. He was pretty popular with their fans last year for an amusing reason, but that probably is not the case anymore.

