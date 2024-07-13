Bryce Harper accomplished impressive feat with his latest home run

Bryce Harper’s home run against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday wound up being quite noteworthy.

Harper hit an opposite-field solo home run in the seventh inning of Saturday’s game. In doing so, he accomplished the feat of homering against all 30 MLB teams.

Bryce Harper has now homered against all 30 teams! pic.twitter.com/q8xEl2DnpT — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 13, 2024

Perhaps surprisingly, the A’s were the only team Harper had never gone deep against. He has never hit a regular season home run against the Houston Astros, but did homer against them in the 2022 World Series.

In his career, Bryce Harper has homered against 29 of the 30 teams. The 30th comes to town tonight. __@thegoodphight #Phillies pic.twitter.com/caSrKNhKDb — schmenkman 🇺🇦 (@tgpschmenk) July 12, 2024

Having spent his entire career in the NL East, Harper simply has not played the A’s much. He was pretty popular with their fans last year for an amusing reason, but that probably is not the case anymore.