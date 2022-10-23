Bryce Harper had fiery message after big hit in Game 4

Bryce Harper was so hyped up after delivering a big hit during a high-scoring Game 4 of the NLCS Saturday between his Philadelphia Phillies and the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia.

Harper was batting with a 1-2 count in the bottom of the fifth with a runner on first, one out and the game tied at six. Harper took a fastball from Sean Manaea and sent it to the left-center gap for a run-scoring double.

After getting to second for his double, Harper was fired up and let everyone know it. He did the “Superman” gesture across his chest, and then was seen saying “this is my f—ing house!” as he pointed to the field below him.

Harper gave his team the lead for the first time in the game and was super pumped. They added another run on a Nick Castellanos single to go up 8-6.

Harper has been a monster in the postseason. He’s gotten a hit in all but one game during the playoffs for the Phillies. He had clubbed four home runs and driven in 9 runs during this postseason as of that double.