Bryce Harper channels Joc Pederson with pearl necklace

Bryce Harper appears to be trying to tap into some of the good fortune that the Atlanta Braves found last season.

Harper made his return from a fractured hand Friday and drove in two runs in a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. After his first inning single, TV cameras caught the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder with a new accessory that looked distinctly like a pearl necklace.

The men of the Phillies beat are debating whether or not these are pearls. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/oCrdMZsPzn — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) August 27, 2022

The necklace immediately brought to mind the one Joc Pederson wore in 2021 while a member of the Atlanta Braves. Pederson’s pearl necklace became a good luck charm as the Braves won the World Series, and it was even immortalized on the team’s championship rings.

Harper, for what it’s worth, said he simply saw them and liked them and decided to order them.

"I just ordered them the other day," Bryce Harper said. "I thought they were cool. Apple Pay got me." https://t.co/i8mJlFeHFq — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) August 27, 2022

Harper is not shy about making the occasional fashion statement. Perhaps this fits the bill, though if he performs well and the Phillies keep winning, that necklace is probably not going away.