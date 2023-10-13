Bryce Harper screams in pain after collision at first base

Bryce Harper was screaming in pain after colliding with Matt Olson at first base on Thursday night.

Harper’s Philadelphia Phillies were leading Olson’s Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the top of the eighth inning. Olson was batting with the bases empty and two outs, and he chopped a 2-1 pitch to second. There was confusion between reliever Gregory Soto and Harper regarding who would take the throw from second baseman Bryson Stott.

Harper took the throw and caught it for the out, but he was positioned partly over the base. As Olson made his way to the bag, he ran into Harper, whose right elbow was over the middle of the base.

Harper and Olson collide and the arm he got surgery on last offseason appears to be injured again pic.twitter.com/awW2HKGNCJ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 13, 2023

Harper was immediately holding his right elbow after the collision. Harper underwent Tommy John surgery on that elbow 11 months ago, resulting in immediate concern among fans.

Harper has been a complete menace for the Phillies this postseason. His two-homer game helped spark the Phillies in Game 3 of the NLDS. He also homered in the Game 1 victory.

Having Harper healthy is a major key to success for the Phillies.