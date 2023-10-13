Buck Showalter being linked to 1 manager job

Buck Showalter is looking for a new manager job, and he has been linked to one position.

A report last week said that Showalter was interested in the Los Angeles Angels job. The interest appears to be more than mutual.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Thursday that Angels owner Arte Moreno likes Showalter. Perhaps aiding Showalter’s case is that the Angels reportedly would like a veteran manager.

The 67-year-old Showalter has plenty of experience and would certainly qualify as a veteran. He has managed five teams during his career and has a career .509 winning percentage over 22 seasons. His teams have made six postseason appearances.

The Angels sure could use the experience as they seek a turnaround. The franchise has not made the playoffs since 2014 and hasn’t had a winning season since 2016. Things only seem to be getting worse as Shohei Ohtani will be a free agent this offseason and have the chance to leave for another team.