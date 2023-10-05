Report: Buck Showalter has strong interest in 1 manager job

Buck Showalter will not return as manager of the New York Mets in 2024, but he is clearly still interested in working elsewhere.

Showalter has strong interest in the Los Angeles Angels’ managerial position, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post. Showalter is “trying hard to get an interview,” even though the job is not viewed as hugely attractive due to the lack of certainty regarding the future of GM Perry Minasian.

Buck Showalter is interested in the Angels’ managerial opening, according to a source, and trying hard to get an interview. The job isn’t deemed attractive within the industry because GM Perry Minasian is entering the final year of his contract. But Showalter wants to manage. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) October 5, 2023

The Angels decided last week not to bring back Phil Nevin for 2024, so the job is vacant. In addition to the issue of a lame duck GM, whoever takes it may not be able to count on the return of free agent Shohei Ohtani, and there has even been chatter about Mike Trout potentially being moved.

Still, Showalter clearly wants to manage, and might be just what the franchise needs. He held the Mets together despite their struggles in 2023, and he was NL Manager of the Year in 2022. He may not be a trendy choice, but the Angels would be wise to at least give him a look.