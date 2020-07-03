Byron Buxton has not yet reported to Twins camp after birth of second son

Byron Buxton has not yet reported to Minnesota Twins camp yet, and it’s for a good reason.

The 26-year-old outfielder and his wife welcomed their second son into the world. Buxton shared the news via Instagram on Friday night.

Buxton was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft and is entering his sixth season with the Twins.

Buxton only played in 87 games last season due to injuries, including a torn labrum in his shoulder suffered in September. He batted .262/.314/.513 with an .827 OPS last season, marking the best offensive numbers of his career, to go along with 14 stolen bases. An excellent defender known for making great catches, Buxton is slated to be Minnesota’s center fielder this season.