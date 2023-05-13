Cardinals giving Willson Contreras another shot behind the plate

Willson Contreras will be getting another shot behind the plate with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals last weekend decided to switch Contreras away from the catcher position to designated hitter in hopes of turning around their losing record. In the last six games that Contreras has served as the team’s DH, the Cardinals have gone 4-2. Now they apparently feel comfortable enough to put him back behind plate little by little.

Contreras will play catcher on Monday night with Jack Flaherty on the mound.

#STLCards will return Willson Contreras to catcher on Monday night at Busch Stadium vs. the #Brewers. He will catch RHP Jack Flaherty. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) May 13, 2023

Was Contreras being unnecessarily blamed for the Cardinals’ poor start to the season? Perhaps.

St. Louis can now see if they can continue to win some games even with Contreras catching. Keeping him at DH for the long haul isn’t a great solution as it limits their roster and lineup flexibility.

At the plate, Contreras has batted .263 with a .746 OPS this season. The Cardinals entered play on Saturday 14-25, which is the worst record in the National League.