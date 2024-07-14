 Skip to main content
Cardinals great rips Cubs’ Christopher Morel on the air over HR celebration

July 14, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Christopher Morel celebrating a home run

Even in retirement, Jim Edmonds still clearly loathes the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs played the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday for the finale of their four-game series. With the Cubs already nursing a 7-3 lead in the eighth inning, designated hitter Christopher Morel took St. Louis reliever Andrew Kittredge deep with a solo homer. After launching the pitch into the seats, Morel tossed his bat off to the side and showed a bit of emotion as he rounded the bases and then crossed the plate.

Edmonds, the Cardinals team Hall of Famer who is now a broadcaster for Bally Sports Midwest, was not pleased with the display and let it be known on the air.

“This kid’s celebration is a joke,” he said of Morel. “I don’t mind saying it at all. I’ve never seen anything like it. I just don’t get it. You’re a .229 hitter in the big leagues, and you’re running around like you’re Barry Bonds.”

Here is the video.

For the 25-year-old Morel, that celebration wasn’t even too over the top. While Morel is indeed a career .229 hitter (who is even worse this year at .202), that also means there is more reason for him to celebrate the few times that he does get a big hit.

But Edmonds, who played for the Cardinals from 2000-07, is still very skilled at the art of hating on the rival Cubs. St. Louis fans may like to see that much more so than the images of Edmonds’ ex-Cardinals teammate who is far fonder of the Cubs these days.

