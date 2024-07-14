Cardinals great rips Cubs’ Christopher Morel on the air over HR celebration

Even in retirement, Jim Edmonds still clearly loathes the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs played the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday for the finale of their four-game series. With the Cubs already nursing a 7-3 lead in the eighth inning, designated hitter Christopher Morel took St. Louis reliever Andrew Kittredge deep with a solo homer. After launching the pitch into the seats, Morel tossed his bat off to the side and showed a bit of emotion as he rounded the bases and then crossed the plate.

Edmonds, the Cardinals team Hall of Famer who is now a broadcaster for Bally Sports Midwest, was not pleased with the display and let it be known on the air.

“This kid’s celebration is a joke,” he said of Morel. “I don’t mind saying it at all. I’ve never seen anything like it. I just don’t get it. You’re a .229 hitter in the big leagues, and you’re running around like you’re Barry Bonds.”

Here is the video.

"[Christopher Morel's] celebration is a joke. I don't mind saying it at all. I've never seen anything like it… You're a .229 hitter… and you're running around like you're Barry Bonds." – Jim Edmonds On the fan that caught it: "He's also taking up plenty of room out there…" pic.twitter.com/htFXqljWzB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 14, 2024

For the 25-year-old Morel, that celebration wasn’t even too over the top. While Morel is indeed a career .229 hitter (who is even worse this year at .202), that also means there is more reason for him to celebrate the few times that he does get a big hit.

But Edmonds, who played for the Cardinals from 2000-07, is still very skilled at the art of hating on the rival Cubs. St. Louis fans may like to see that much more so than the images of Edmonds’ ex-Cardinals teammate who is far fonder of the Cubs these days.