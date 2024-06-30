Cardinals fans upset over viral photo of Yadier Molina

There are very few things that Yadier Molina could do to upset St. Louis Cardinals fans. But the beloved catcher recently committed one such faux pas with photo evidence to prove it.

Molina serves as one of the coaches for his son’s travel baseball team, which just so happens to be an under-16 Chicago Cubs team.

A snapshot of Molina wearing full Cubs gear has since gone viral on social media.

Yadier Molina is coaching his son’s travel team who are the Cubs (via louis_33 / IG) pic.twitter.com/D1bTcVClKU — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 30, 2024

As any MLB fan would know, the Cardinals have long been bitter rivals with the Cubs. Seeing Molina, who was virtually the heart and soul of St. Louis’ team for two decades, wearing Cubs colors just felt wrong for a handful of Cardinals fans.

A sin — mattjensen 𝕏 (@_mattjensen) June 30, 2024

My retinas are ruined. Yadi, NOOO! — LeecieHenson ❤️🐗❤️ (@LeecieHenson) June 30, 2024

I mean, did he really need to go this far all in? — Morgan O'Brien (@morganobrien) June 30, 2024

NOOO IT FEELS WRONG — NKY Bracket Guy (@BracketNky) June 30, 2024

Molina played all 19 seasons of his career with the Cardinals. He earned 10 All-Star nods and won 2 World Series rings with the team before retiring in 2022.

Molina had a .285 batting average versus the Cubs with more hits (243), walks (78), and even stolen bases (13) against Chicago’s North Side squad compared to any other team.