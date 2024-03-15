Cardinals make decision on manager Oliver Marmol

The St. Louis Cardinals are taking a step to give some added job security to manager Oliver Marmol.

The Cardinals announced Friday that Marmol has signed a two-year contract extension with the team. The manager had previously been facing a lame duck season, with his contract set to expire following the 2024 season.

We have signed Manager Oliver Marmol to a two-year contract extension through the 2026 season.#ForTheLou pic.twitter.com/80ejG854bo — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 15, 2024

Marmol has managed the Cardinals since 2022 and won the NL Central in his first season. Things went south in 2023, when the team crashed to a 71-91 record and finished last in the division. That, combined with his contract status, led to some speculation that he might not return in 2024, but he got a public vote of confidence and now has the contract extension to back that up.

The Cardinals’ outlook for 2024 is not great, as the team has not made huge moves during the offseason. Marmol would have spent the season on the hot seat without a new contract, so this has to be a relief for him.