Cardinals release 3-time All-Star

The end appears to be near for Brandon Crawford.

The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Tuesday that they have granted Crawford his unconditional release.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/orkQ00sGMN — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) August 20, 2024

The release is not too surprising considering how poorly Crawford had played this season. The 37-year-old had spent his entire career with the San Francisco Giants prior to 2024. But he signed with the Cardinals as a free agent in late February and proceeded to perform worse this season than he had last year, when he batted .194.

In 28 games, Crawford had batted .169 for St. Louis with five doubles and one home run. He has hardly seen any playing time lately, which may have prompted the move.

Unless the Giants or another team decides to give Crawford a shot, this could be the end for the former three-time All-Star.

A former 4th-round pick, Crawford won two World Series with the Giants and has won four Gold Gloves plus a Silver Slugger award.