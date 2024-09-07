Cardinals could consider franchise legends as manager candidates?

The St. Louis Cardinals could consider a managerial change this offseason after another underwhelming season, and could look to some franchise legends to right the ship.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post acknowledged in a new column that manager Oli Marmol could be on the hot seat, though it is not certain that the Cardinals will make a change. If they do, however, Heyman named former Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina as a possible candidate for the job, as well as legendary first baseman Albert Pujols.

Another former Cardinals player, current Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, was also mentioned as a more conventional possibility.

Molina or Pujols would be the most exciting names for Cardinal fans. A former catcher, Molina might be the more obvious candidate. Pujols is a bit more of a surprise, but Heyman’s previous reporting suggests that he might actually be open to it.

Marmol is in his third season as the Cardinals’ manager. After winning 93 games in his first season, he went just 71-91 in 2023 and is 71-70 so far this year. While that marks an improvement, the standards are high in St. Louis, and the team definitely feels like it has regressed during his tenure.