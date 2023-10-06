 Skip to main content
Carlos Correa has message for Astros fans wishing him well

October 6, 2023
by Grey Papke
Carlos Correa with a helmet on

Sep 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) reacts while running off the field during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Correa is returning to Houston to face his former team in the ALDS as a member of the Minnesota Twins. The shortstop is still well-liked there, perhaps a bit too much.

Correa relayed a story on Friday about how he went out for food twice since arriving in Houston ahead of Saturday’s Game 1. On both occasions, Astros fans spotted him and wished him well, which Correa could not help but question.

“Are you sure you want to tell me good luck?” Correa questioned.

Correa had a rough regular season with the Twins, but he always seems to turn it on for the playoffs. That held true in the AL Wild Card series, as he hit .429 in two games against Toronto to help the Twins advance.

Everyone in Houston knows Correa is a former World Series MVP who had many huge postseason hits for the Astros. He sounds very eager to do the same for the Twins against his former team now.

Carlos Correa
