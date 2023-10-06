Carlos Correa has message for Astros fans wishing him well

Carlos Correa is returning to Houston to face his former team in the ALDS as a member of the Minnesota Twins. The shortstop is still well-liked there, perhaps a bit too much.

Correa relayed a story on Friday about how he went out for food twice since arriving in Houston ahead of Saturday’s Game 1. On both occasions, Astros fans spotted him and wished him well, which Correa could not help but question.

Carlos Correa said he went out to dinner in Houston last night and again to breakfast this morning. Both times, Astros fans approached him to wish him good luck. “Are you sure you want to tell me good luck,” Correa asked with a smile. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) October 6, 2023

“Are you sure you want to tell me good luck?” Correa questioned.

Correa had a rough regular season with the Twins, but he always seems to turn it on for the playoffs. That held true in the AL Wild Card series, as he hit .429 in two games against Toronto to help the Twins advance.

Everyone in Houston knows Correa is a former World Series MVP who had many huge postseason hits for the Astros. He sounds very eager to do the same for the Twins against his former team now.