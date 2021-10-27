Carlos Correa has intriguing take on his free agency

Once Carlos Correa’s World Series is over, he’ll have a huge decision to make about his future. It’s definitely something he’s thought about, and it sounds like he might have a very open mind once he hits free agency.

Correa’s contract is set to expire ten days after the end of the series against the Atlanta Braves. That will make the 27-year-old one of the most sought-after free agents on the market. Logically, one would expect him to try to sign with a winner, and that may be the case. However, he made one notable stipulation.

“Whatever team wants to win I want to be part of it,” Correa told Jesse Rogers of ESPN. “I want to be part of an organization that wants to go in the right direction and rebuild in the right way and win championships.”

It’s not often you’ll hear a marquee free agent talk about possibly joining a rebuild. Correa, however, has seen how the Houston Astros did things. Correa himself was a first overall pick, and Houston turned years of losing into a quality core that has lasted several years. That could give hope to teams that haven’t been successful recently that Correa could spearhead their own rebuilds.

Of course, Correa could stay with the Astros. However, based on these quotes from ownership, that’s far from a sure thing.