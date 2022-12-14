 Skip to main content
Carlos Correa gets monster deal with Giants as strategy pays off

December 13, 2022
by Larry Brown
Carlos Correa looks out

Jul 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) looks into the crowd from the dugout during the seventh inning in a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Correa has a new team, and his strategy paid off in a big way.

Correa has agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants. That’s the most total money ever for a shortstop, though other shortstops like Corey Seager and Trea Turner are making more annually.

Still, that is a huge contract for Correa, and it proves his move last year was the correct one.

Correa’s free agency did not go as he expected last year. He ended up firing his agent, signing with Scott Boras, and making $35.1 million from the Twins last season. The 28-year-old opted out of his deal with Minnesota to become a free agent and now gets the $350 million deal.

This has set up to be a big offseason for shortstops.

Turner signed for 11 years and $300 million with the Phillies.

Xander Bogaerts got 11 years and $280 million from the Padres.

Correa got 13 years and $350 million from the Giants.

Dansby Swanson remains on the market and is probably licking his chops over the deal coming his way.

