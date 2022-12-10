 Skip to main content
Report: Carlos Correa pursued by at least 3 teams

December 10, 2022
by Grey Papke
Carlos Correa looks out

Jul 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) looks into the crowd from the dugout during the seventh inning in a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The market for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa appears to be heating up, and three teams appear to have the best chance of signing the 28-year-old.

The San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are three teams linked most closely to Correa, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman adds that the three teams are “among” those looking at Correa, suggesting that others are at least somewhat interested.

The Twins want to retain Correa after a relatively successful first year together, though the team failed to make the playoffs. The Giants have been named as a potential frontrunner, while the Cubs may also be eyeing an option that they might find a bit more affordable.

The question is what other teams might be lurking and willing to give Correa the huge contract he will no doubt be seeking. There may be one particular team to watch on that front.

