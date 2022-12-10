Report: Carlos Correa pursued by at least 3 teams

The market for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa appears to be heating up, and three teams appear to have the best chance of signing the 28-year-old.

The San Francisco Giants, Minnesota Twins, and Chicago Cubs are three teams linked most closely to Correa, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyman adds that the three teams are “among” those looking at Correa, suggesting that others are at least somewhat interested.

The Twins want to retain Correa after a relatively successful first year together, though the team failed to make the playoffs. The Giants have been named as a potential frontrunner, while the Cubs may also be eyeing an option that they might find a bit more affordable.

The question is what other teams might be lurking and willing to give Correa the huge contract he will no doubt be seeking. There may be one particular team to watch on that front.