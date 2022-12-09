 Skip to main content
Carlos Correa attracting interest from surprise team?

December 9, 2022
by Grey Papke
Carlos Correa looks out

Jul 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) looks into the crowd from the dugout during the seventh inning in a game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Correa is among the best free agents left on the market, though the rumors about where he might land have been relatively scarce. A report on Friday raised speculation that a surprising team may be a factor in his market.

ESPN’s Buster Olney, in an appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibs” show, suggested that the New York Yankees might be plotting to sign Correa. Olney said he got the sense that the Yankees were working on “something big,” even after re-signing Aaron Judge.

Correa would certainly qualify as something big.

The shortstop is likely to demand a huge contract, and it would be a major statement if the Yankees were willing to add another huge piece after bringing Judge back for $360 million. On the other hand, they have been linked to other big targets as well. The Yankees might not be able to sign their entire wishlist.

The 28-year-old Correa is likely in line for a contract larger than the 11-year, $280 million deal Xander Bogaerts got from the San Diego Padres. One NL West team had previously been named as a potential frontrunner for him.

Carlos Correa New York Yankees
