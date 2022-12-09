Carlos Correa attracting interest from surprise team?

Carlos Correa is among the best free agents left on the market, though the rumors about where he might land have been relatively scarce. A report on Friday raised speculation that a surprising team may be a factor in his market.

ESPN’s Buster Olney, in an appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard & Dibs” show, suggested that the New York Yankees might be plotting to sign Correa. Olney said he got the sense that the Yankees were working on “something big,” even after re-signing Aaron Judge.

WHOA. "The team I'm watching at the moment — the Yankees. Because I'm definitely picking up a lot of vibes there that yeah they signed Aaron Judge to that $360 million deal, but they're working on something big." – @Buster_ESPN on Carlos Correa. (via @WillardAndDibs) — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 9, 2022

Correa would certainly qualify as something big.

The shortstop is likely to demand a huge contract, and it would be a major statement if the Yankees were willing to add another huge piece after bringing Judge back for $360 million. On the other hand, they have been linked to other big targets as well. The Yankees might not be able to sign their entire wishlist.

The 28-year-old Correa is likely in line for a contract larger than the 11-year, $280 million deal Xander Bogaerts got from the San Diego Padres. One NL West team had previously been named as a potential frontrunner for him.