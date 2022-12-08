Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges

After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market.

Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.

Correa is expected to demand a contract similar to the ones Bogaerts and Trea Turner got, putting it in the range of 11 years for more than $300 million. The Giants have money to spend and a willingness to do it, as evidenced by their pursuit of Judge.

We do not know what sort of competition the Giants are facing for Correa, though his last team, the Minnesota Twins, would figure to be interested. The price may be too much for them, though. We do know of one big team that will not be pursuing Correa, which should prove helpful to the Giants.

Correa turned 28 in September and is coming off a season that saw him hit .291 with 22 home runs for the Twins.