Report: Cubs have realistic shortstop target in mind

The Chicago Cubs’ front office was cleared by ownership to spend big this offseason, and they are making use of those instructions. Not only have they already signed a couple of free agents, but they reportedly have one of the top free agent shortstops in mind.

The Cubs have shown interest in players like Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts. One report even suggested the Cubs might try to pull a Texas Rangers move and sign two free agent shortstops.

But on Wednesday, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that the team’s most realistic shortstop target is Dansby Swanson.

Trea Turner already set the shortstop market with an 11-year, $300 million contract from Philadelphia. Correa, Bogaerts and Swanson would all be next in line to sign big shortstop deals.

The San Diego Padres made a big offer to Turner and seem to want a shortstop. The Minnesota Twins would like to retain Correa. The Boston Red Sox would like to keep Bogaerts. And the St. Louis Cardinals are also competing with the Cubs for Swanson.

Swanson rejected a qualifying offer from the Atlanta Braves and is well positioned to lock in a big deal this offseason.

The 28-year-old former No. 1 pick has blossomed into a nice player. Since batting below .240 in his first two full seasons, Swanson has picked up his average and power, posting at least a .747 OPS the last four seasons. He batted a career-high .277 with 25 home runs and 96 RBIs in 162 games last season for the Braves.