Carlos Correa disappoints some fans with latest announcement

Carlos Correa has left some fans disappointed with the latest news surrounding the shortstop.

Correa will not be participating in the World Baseball Classic this year. Minnesota Twins reporter Dan Hayes says Correa and the Twins reached an agreement about the matter.

Carlos Correa is withdrawing from the World Baseball Classic after making a joint decision with the #MNTwins. Correa's wife is due with the couple's second child the same week that Puerto Rico opens WBC play. Twins don't want Correa juggling family/WBC. Story to follow. — DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) February 6, 2023

Not only does Correa have the Twins’ season to prepare for in addition to start of the World Baseball Classic in March, but he and his wife are expecting their second son next month.

Fans of Puerto Rico will be disappointed with the news, not just because the team will be without one of their top players, but also because this is a big letdown.

Correa has consistently said that he would play in the WBC this year. Even as recently as last week, he said he was 100 percent committed to playing in the event.

In this interview posted 8 days ago, Carlos Correa said he was 100% committed to playing in the WBC and he didn’t know why he kept being asked about it. “There must be something out there I don’t know about…I’m going to be there present playing third base.” https://t.co/dlHYi02rI1 — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) February 6, 2023

Correa likely would have played third base for Puerto Rico, next to shortstop Francisco Lindor, giving them a spectacular left side of the infield. Without him, the country loses a major player in the middle of their lineup. They still will have Lindor and Javy Baez, giving them a solid infield.

The decision by Correa comes after a tumultuous offseason that saw him agree to terms with the Giants and Mets on long-term contracts before both teams backed out due to medical concerns. Correa wound up returning to the Twins on a 6-year, $200 million deal.