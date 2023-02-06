 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, February 6, 2023

Carlos Correa disappoints some fans with latest announcement

February 6, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Carlos Correa with a helmet on

Sep 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa (4) reacts while running off the field during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Correa has left some fans disappointed with the latest news surrounding the shortstop.

Correa will not be participating in the World Baseball Classic this year. Minnesota Twins reporter Dan Hayes says Correa and the Twins reached an agreement about the matter.

Not only does Correa have the Twins’ season to prepare for in addition to start of the World Baseball Classic in March, but he and his wife are expecting their second son next month.

Fans of Puerto Rico will be disappointed with the news, not just because the team will be without one of their top players, but also because this is a big letdown.

Correa has consistently said that he would play in the WBC this year. Even as recently as last week, he said he was 100 percent committed to playing in the event.

Correa likely would have played third base for Puerto Rico, next to shortstop Francisco Lindor, giving them a spectacular left side of the infield. Without him, the country loses a major player in the middle of their lineup. They still will have Lindor and Javy Baez, giving them a solid infield.

The decision by Correa comes after a tumultuous offseason that saw him agree to terms with the Giants and Mets on long-term contracts before both teams backed out due to medical concerns. Correa wound up returning to the Twins on a 6-year, $200 million deal.

Article Tags

Carlos Correa
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus