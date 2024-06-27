Carlos Correa has concerning reaction to getting hit on wrist

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa had a very concerning reaction after being hit by a pitch on his right wrist during Thursday’s game against Arizona.

Correa was hit by Arizona’s Bryce Jarvis in the top of the seventh inning Thursday. His immediate reaction was to hold his risk and look to the dugout while shaking his head. Correa did not even try to take first and essentially pulled himself from the game.

Carlos Correa’s reaction says it all. Slams his helmet in the dugout, shook his head as soon as the pitch went off his wrist. This is absolutely awful. pic.twitter.com/ETuk3yrK7S — Puckett's Pond (@PuckettsPond) June 27, 2024

The Twins did get some preliminary good news, as initial tests on the wrist came back negative.

Good news on the #MNTwins front. Right wrist contusion for Carlos Correa. X-ray for fracture was negative. — DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) June 27, 2024

Baseball fans will probably note how similar this looked to the injury that will knock Mookie Betts out of action for as much as two months. The Twins can only hope Correa did not suffer something similar.

Correa has been on a real hot streak over the last month or so, and has seen his average jump to .306 entering Thursday’s action. His 37 RBIs rank third on the team.