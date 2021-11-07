Carlos Correa has some fun with Yankees rumors

Carlos Correa has already been heavily linked to the New York Yankees in free agent rumors, and he seems to be well aware of that.

The All-Star shortstop had some fun on Saturday with the speculation that he could end up in pinstripes this offseason. Correa was in New York City to attend UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden. He first made sure to pose for a picture in front of the local skyline, which Houston Astros teammate Martin Maldonado tweeted out with the captions “NYC time” and “He’s ready.” The two also got a picture in front of the MSG sign.

After spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Astros, Correa is now set to become a free agent. If the offer that Houston recently made him is any indication, his MLB future will probably lie elsewhere. The Yankees, meanwhile, are always a threat to sign any big-money free agent. They also have a need at shortstop with incumbent Gleyber Torres largely failing to meet expectations.

Correa has already won the respect of one Yankees franchise legend. Now the rest of the team’s fanbase has to be pretty hyped to see his pictures from Saturday too, regardless of if Correa was just being playful or not.

Photo: Aug 4, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports