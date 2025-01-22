CC Sabathia had great social media reaction to making Hall of Fame

CC Sabathia got some great news on Tuesday, and he gave fans a glimpse of the emotions he was feeling throughout the whole time.

Sabathia made it into the Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025. He received votes on 86.8 percent of the ballots to make it in, well above the 75 percent threshold needed for induction.

All day Tuesday, Sabathia was nervous about the impending news. He said on X that it felt “like Christmas Eve.”

Then upon receiving the good news that he had made it, Sabathia proudly wrote on X that he was a “FIRST BALLOT HALL OF FAMER!!!!! I LOVE YOU ALL!!!”

Sabathia was so pleased by the honor that he wanted it to be part of his title moving forward.

“From now on it’s Hall of Famer Carsten Charles Sabathia,” Sabathia wrote on X, noting it was a “Dream come true!!! Feeling so blessed.”

Sabathia’s credentials made him an easy choice for the Hall of Fame. The 44-year-old former Yankee, Indian and Brewer had both an excellent peak from 2006-2012, as well as incredible longevity. From 2006-2012, Sabathia never had an ERA higher than 3.38. He threw at least 192.2 innings in each of those seasons, and led the league in wins twice during that span.

For his career, Sabathia went 251-161 with a 3.74 ERA and 3,093 strikeouts over 3,577.1 innings. The durability he displayed was rare for his era, and he is probably going to be among the last pitchers to rack up the win and innings totals that he did.