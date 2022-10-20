Chas McCormick addresses the popular ‘Chas Chomp’

Those watching Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees likely saw Astros fans and even players doing something similar to the Florida Gators Chomp. The man who inspired the chomp has officially endorsed it.

Chas McCormick hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning of Game 1 on Wednesday to put his Astros up 3-1 on the Yankees. After he homered, Astros fans and players started doing a big clapping motion, which they call the “Chas Chomp.”

What a lovable baseball team pic.twitter.com/o1GWgUEi3I — Starting 9 (@Starting9) October 20, 2022

The home run was McCormick’s first career postseason dinger. He was interviewed by MLB Network’s Jon Morosi after Houston’s 4-2 win and talked about the chomp.

“I think some fans started it last year. Now I kind of know what he looks like. He said today he was going to be in an alligator suit and do the chomp. If I’m playing well, you hear it more and more in the at-bats. … I don’t know how it came about, but I like it,” McCormick said.

"Some fans started it last year… I don't know how it came upon, but I like it." 😂@jonmorosi is here with Chas McCormick after the @astros win to talk about the first #Postseason HR of his career and the origins of the "Chas Chomp".#LevelUp | @chazzyfizzz pic.twitter.com/zvy0t8bjo1 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 20, 2022

When everyone is doing the same gesture in your honor, how could you not like it?

The Chas Chomp may remind fans of what used to happen at Nationals Park when Gerardo Parra used “Baby Shark” as his at-bat music in 2019. The fans would all do the Baby Shark chomp as Parra approached the batter’s box.

If McCormick keeps delivering big hits, the Chas Chomp is going to become much more popular.