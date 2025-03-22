Minor-league baseball team debuts controversial new logo

Larry Brown Sports

A minor-league baseball team has debuted its new alternate logo, and it is generating plenty of attention, though maybe not for the greatest reason.

The Chesapeake Baysox, a Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Friday unveiled their “alternate identity.” For select home games in the 2025 season, the Baysox will wear gear with the nickname “Oyster Catchers” on it. The nickname and logo pay respect to the American Oystercatchers that reside in the Chesapeake Bay.

The Oyster Catchers logo

That sounds great and all, but things changed after fans saw what the patch on the sleeve of the alternate jersey will look like. Here is what that logo looks like:

Fans, of course, had plenty to say after immediately noting the logo resembled a female body part.

Yes, that logo is real, and it is spectacular. It will go on the sleeve of the alternate jersey. It’s quite a twist on the Milwaukee Brewers’ logo, too.

Between this and the Texas Rangers alternate hat, we’ve seen some wild alternate logos lately.

