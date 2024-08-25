Blue Jays pitcher has great response to Angels player’s Bowden Francis quote

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt took aim at Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward one day after Ward was oddly dismissive of Blue Jays pitcher Bowden Francis’ no-hit bid.

Francis took a no-hitter into the ninth inning on Saturday, losing it on a leadoff ninth inning home run by Ward. While Francis could not finish off the no-hitter, his line remained outstanding, as he struck out 12 in eight innings while allowing just the one hit.

In spite of that, Ward was curiously dismissive of Francis’ outing. After the game, Ward said he was not sure why Francis was so difficult to hit, as he felt “everything was hittable” and that he “didn’t think it was anything special.”

Taylor Ward on what made Francis so tough: "I really don't know. You know, I thought that everything was hittable. Maybe to other guys, he made better pitches. A lot of guys were talking about his split and that being on. But personally, I didn't think it was anything special." — Julia Kreuz (@juliackreuz) August 24, 2024

Those comments clearly made their way back to the Toronto clubhouse. Francis joined SportsNet’s broadcast of Sunday’s game as a dugout guest, but Bassitt upstaged the interview by popping up behind Francis to fire back at Ward.

Chris Bassitt has entered the chat 😂 pic.twitter.com/bUlZ6YwznI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 25, 2024

Bassitt’s sign lists Francis’ combined stats in two outings against the Angels this season — 15 innings, two hits, and 20 strikeouts — and the sarcastic comment “hittable & not special,” mockingly echoing what Ward had said.

Ward’s comments are even more ridiculous considering Francis held the Angels to one hit in seven innings just two weeks ago as well. They have had two chances to do damage against Francis and have barely touched him.

The Angels sit dead last in the AL West at 54-76 entering play Sunday. Quotes like Ward’s aren’t really going to resonate as long as they’re performing like that.