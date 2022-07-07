 Skip to main content
Chris Sale addresses his clubhouse meltdown

July 7, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Chris Sale pitching

Oct 8, 2021; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (41) pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game two of the 2021 ALDS at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale apologized on Thursday for the way he acted following his rehab start the night before — sort of.

Sale is working his way back from a February rib injury that has prevented him from pitching in the big leagues this season. He pitched 3.2 innings for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox in a 4-2 loss, and he was not happy with his performance. After he gave up a bases-loaded walk and was pulled, the left-hander took out his frustrations on a TV screen in the tunnel. You can see the video here.

Sale told reporters on Thursday that he “acted like an idiot.” He said he does not regret his reaction, however.

Sale also seemed annoyed that the video got out. He said something like that never would have happened if he worked at a Bank of America.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters he was not upset when he saw the video. He appreciated that Sale was putting so much passion into a rehab start.

Cora also said Sale will pitch again on Tuesday. He did not say it would be for the Red Sox, but that is the belief. Even after his five-walk performance on Wednesday, Sale said he feels ready to pitch in the majors again.

Sale has only pitched 42.2 innings since 2020 due to injuries, including Tommy John surgery. He would provide Boston’s rotation with a huge boost if he can somehow regain his old form.

