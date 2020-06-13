Ex-NFL QB bust Christian Hackenberg switching careers to pro baseball

Christian Hackenberg’s professional football career never got off the ground, but now he is trying to put that arm of his to good use in another sport.

The former Penn State quarterback told reporters this week that he has decided at 25 years old to pursue a career in professional baseball as a pitcher.

Christian Hackenberg is now trying to become a pitcher “I’ve had my trials and tribulations with the NFL” “I’m sitting here at 25. I feel like I have a lot left in the tank”@rkuestnernbc10 with the story. See how fast @chackenberg1 can throw @NBCPhiladelphia 620pm pic.twitter.com/eVFBECPjEi — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 13, 2020

Rob Kuester of NBC 10 in Philadelphia also shared video of Hackenberg throwing off the mound, adding that he could hit over 90 miles per hour.

That is former Penn State quarterback ⁦@chackenberg1⁩ who is aiming for a pro career in baseball and throwing better than 90 mph. His story tonight ⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ at 6 and 11. pic.twitter.com/Pt9ENO7RY4 — rob kuestner (@rkuestnernbc10) June 13, 2020

After his storied career with the Nittany Lions, Hackenberg was drafted by the New York Jets in the second round in 2016. He was traded just two years later after never playing a single down for the team and bounced around various practice squads in subsequent seasons, later landing in the AAF.

Even in the AAF though, Hackenberg was getting crushed, so he has finally decided to throw in the towel on football and pursue another dream instead.