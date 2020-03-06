pixel 1
Friday, March 6, 2020

Video: Christian Yelich has emotional reaction after signing long-term contract

March 6, 2020
by Grey Papke

Christian Yelich cap

Christian Yelich is a very wealthy man, signing a nine-year deal worth $215 million to remain with the Milwaukee Brewers through 2028.

One doesn’t get to that point without a lot of support, and Yelich gave an emotional answer when asked who he thought of when signing a deal like this. Beyond his parents and family, he also cited his coaches, and grew a little emotional when reminiscing about the people who had put his career over theirs at various points.

It’s easy for a lot of people to see someone sign a contract like Yelich’s and lose touch of how much work has been put in just to get to that point. Yelich was a highly-touted prospect and a good MLB player, but even as late as his trade to Milwaukee, he would never have been viewed as a $200 million player. Even now, he uses his doubters to motivate him. It seems like the Brewers have made a good bet extending him.


