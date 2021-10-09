Clayton Kershaw gives hint about whether he will retire

Clayton Kershaw got hurt in his final start of the regular season, leading to questions about his future. Some wondered whether the veteran would ever pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers again. Some even wondered whether he would retire.

When addressing questions Friday about his status, Kershaw seemed to give a hint about what he is thinking. The southpaw said he received a PRP injection that should allow him to avoid surgery. He also said he should be ready for spring training.

Clayton Kershaw said he was given a PRP injection in his left flexor tendon recently. He said that will be the only treatment he should need and won’t undergo surgery. He said he expects to be ready for spring training. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) October 9, 2021

When asked specifically about his future, Kershaw said he had “no idea.”

“I think I said a while ago I have no idea, still have no idea. So, we’ll win the World Series and go from there,” Kershaw said, via Jorge Castillo.

Kershaw may not have an idea about his future, but he seemed to tip his hand. If he already has his eye on being ready for spring training, it sure sounds like he plans to pitch again next season. And that really makes sense.

Despite pitching in MLB since 2008, Kershaw is still only 33. He went 10-8 with a 3.55 ERA in 121.2 innings this season. He’s still a good pitcher when he’s available. And he still has so much history and sentimental value to the Dodgers that it might be in the team’s interest to re-sign him for 2022.